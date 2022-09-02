Dr. David Hyun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hyun, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hyun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their fellowship with La State University Mc
Dr. Hyun works at
Locations
-
1
David Hyun MD2020 Forest Ave Ste 3, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 298-0433Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hyun?
I have been a patient of Dr. Hyun for over 14 years. He knows me as a person, not just someone walking in. the door. He cared for my wife as well. He cares about his patients and takes the time to know what is going on with them.
About Dr. David Hyun, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1255312005
Education & Certifications
- La State University Mc
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyun works at
Dr. Hyun has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.