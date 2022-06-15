Overview

Dr. David Husted, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Husted works at HCA Florida Palm Beach Gastroenterology - West Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.