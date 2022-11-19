Dr. David Huseby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huseby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Huseby, MD
Dr. David Huseby, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Saddleback Medical Group24411 Health Center Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (866) 592-2199
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
New patient to Dr Huseby. My visits are never rushed. Takes time to explain issues
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- White Memorial Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- BIOLA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Huseby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huseby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huseby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huseby speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Huseby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huseby.
