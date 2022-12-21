Dr. David Hurt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hurt, MD
Dr. David Hurt, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, CO. They completed their residency with Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Dermatology Univ Of Co Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
Center for Advanced Dermatology Lakewood3455 S Yarrow St, Lakewood, CO 80227 Directions (303) 989-5231Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hurt has been treating me for years and I appreciate his approach to skin care. I would recommend this practice to anyone who has similar needs
- Dermatology
- English
- 1134237928
- Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Dermatology Univ Of Co Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
- University of Colorado
- Dermatology
Dr. Hurt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurt has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
207 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.