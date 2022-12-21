See All Dermatologists in Lakewood, CO
Dr. David Hurt, MD

Dermatology
Overview

Dr. David Hurt, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, CO. They completed their residency with Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Dermatology Univ Of Co Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine

Dr. Hurt works at Center for Advanced Dermatology Lakewood in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Advanced Dermatology Lakewood
    Center for Advanced Dermatology Lakewood
3455 S Yarrow St, Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 989-5231
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Actinic Keratosis
Treatment frequency



    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Hurt has been treating me for years and I appreciate his approach to skin care. I would recommend this practice to anyone who has similar needs
    Don Cooper — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. David Hurt, MD

    • Dermatology
    • Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Dermatology Univ Of Co Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hurt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hurt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hurt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hurt works at Center for Advanced Dermatology Lakewood in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hurt’s profile.

    Dr. Hurt has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    207 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

