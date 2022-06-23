Dr. David Hurst, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hurst, DDS
Dr. David Hurst, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Van Buren, AR.
Dr. Hurst works at
Pointer Family Dental1621 Fayetteville Rd, Van Buren, AR 72956 Directions (479) 343-1205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Always an easy trip when I take kids to the dentist
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Dr. Hurst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurst accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hurst using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurst has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.