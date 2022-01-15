Dr. Huntsinger Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Huntsinger Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. David Huntsinger Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Huntsinger Jr works at
Locations
Univ. Health System Inc.1940 Alcoa Hwy Ste E310, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-2800
- 2 1975 Town Center Blvd Ste 204, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 909-4020
- 3 1130 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 446-3125
Women's Specialty Care5779 Creekwood Park Blvd, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 544-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
been seeing him for about 9 years. takes time with me and one of the few doctors that actually calls me personally
About Dr. David Huntsinger Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1619978491
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
