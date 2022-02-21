Dr. David Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hunter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hunter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Locations
Department of Ophthalmology9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-6401
Boston Children's Hospital, Department of Ophthalmology300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6401Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough about my outcome. My daily fatigue is gone, my double vision is 100% gone, and I no longer worry about my vision. This has been life-changing for me. Dr. Hunter and his team are true professionals. From the office visits at Boston Children’s Hospital to the eye surgery at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, everyone involved in my care was kind, empathetic and concerned about my patient experience. I work in healthcare managing primary care and urgent care practices and understand what it takes to provide safe, high-quality patient-centered care and Dr. Hunter and his colleagues and affiliates deliver this care at the highest levels.
About Dr. David Hunter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Wilmer Ophthalmological Institute, Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Ophthalmology
- Framingham Union Hospital, Transitional
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rice University
