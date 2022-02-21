Overview

Dr. David Hunter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.



Dr. Hunter works at Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Extraocular Muscle Surgery and Strabismus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.