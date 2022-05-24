Dr. David Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hunter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hunter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
UT Physicians Cardiology - Texas Medical Center6410 Fannin St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7211Thursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
I accompanied my husband on his first visit with Dr. Hunter. It was a 2 month wait to get that first appointment but I feel it was worth it. Dr. Hunter was very professional. He asked my husband questions and listened to his answers. He also looked at me to see if my facial expressions indicated that I agreed or not with the answers. The doctor's assistant lead some cognitive tests in the office. Dr. Hunter observed and took notes. He made a preliminary diagnosis but indicated that further testing is required. I am so far very satisfied with Dr. Hunter and staff.
About Dr. David Hunter, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1508111808
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
