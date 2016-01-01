Overview

Dr. David Hunt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Hunt works at JASHVANT K THAKKAR MD in Charleston, WV with other offices in Huntington, WV, Beckley, WV and Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.