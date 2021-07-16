Overview

Dr. David Hug, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Hug works at Haller & Hug PC in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.