Overview

Dr. David Huffman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Huffman works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.