Dr. David Huddle, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huddle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Huddle, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Huddle, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia - DDS.
Dr. Huddle works at
Locations
-
1
David F Huddle, DDS Inc1995 Emancipation Hwy Ste 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 304-6299Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huddle?
Dt. Huddle provides expert dental service and care. He is a true professional in dentistry. His staff is supportive and professional.
About Dr. David Huddle, DDS
- Dentistry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1083828891
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia - DDS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huddle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huddle accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huddle using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huddle works at
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Huddle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huddle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huddle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huddle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.