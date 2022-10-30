Dr. David Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Huang, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County+University of Southern CA Medical Center|Usc-Norris Canc Hosp
Dr. Huang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Radiation Oncology Group of SBMC94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 307-0867
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
I am doing an exit survey I just wanted to leave a good word about the radiation team & a special mention for Janell & John I felt very comfortable with them they was amazing every vist they are both Rockstar!!!!
About Dr. David Huang, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1154325652
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County+University of Southern CA Medical Center|Usc-Norris Canc Hosp
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang speaks Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.