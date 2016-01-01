Dr. David Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Psychiatrists
- FL
- Wellington
- Dr. David Hu, MD
Dr. David Hu, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp University Of Miami
Dr. Hu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Success TMS - Wellington12783 Forest Hill Blvd Ste A, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 375-5670
-
2
Behavioral Health of the Palm Beaches7859 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 794-4237
-
3
Behavioral Health of the Palm Beaches Seaside106 Blossom Ln, Palm Beach Shores, FL 33404 Directions (561) 794-4236
-
4
David Hu12765 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 1309, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 794-4238
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Addiction
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adjustment Disorder
- View other providers who treat Adolescent Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
- View other providers who treat Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Anxiety Attack
- View other providers who treat Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
- View other providers who treat Autism
- View other providers who treat Behavior Modification
- View other providers who treat Behavioral Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
- View other providers who treat Borderline Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Cocaine Addiction
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Assessment
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- View other providers who treat Combination Drug Dependence
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
- View other providers who treat Counseling Services
- View other providers who treat Couples Therapy
- View other providers who treat Crisis Intervention
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)
- View other providers who treat Drug and Alcohol Dependence
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Eating Disorders
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
- View other providers who treat EMG (Electromyography)
- View other providers who treat Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
- View other providers who treat Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- View other providers who treat Family Counseling
- View other providers who treat Family Psychotherapy
- View other providers who treat Generalized Anxiety Disorder
- View other providers who treat Grief
- View other providers who treat Grief Therapy
- View other providers who treat Group Psychotherapy
- View other providers who treat Hallucinogen Dependence
- View other providers who treat Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy)
- View other providers who treat Hypochondriasis
- View other providers who treat Impulse Control Disorders
- View other providers who treat Individual Therapy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Lithium Therapy (Inpatient Only)
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder
- View other providers who treat Marijuana Addiction
- View other providers who treat Marital and Family Psychotherapy
- View other providers who treat Marital Counseling
- View other providers who treat Marital Therapy
- View other providers who treat Marriage Break-Up
- View other providers who treat Medication Management
- View other providers who treat Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT)
- View other providers who treat Mood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neuropsychological Testing
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Opioid Abuse
- View other providers who treat Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
- View other providers who treat Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine
- View other providers who treat Opioid Antagonist Therapy
- View other providers who treat Opioid Dependence
- View other providers who treat Opioid Substitution Therapy
- View other providers who treat Panic Attack
- View other providers who treat Panic Disorder
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Behavior Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Counseling
- View other providers who treat Personality Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phobia
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Medication Therapy
- View other providers who treat Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
- View other providers who treat Psychological Disorders
- View other providers who treat Psychological Testing
- View other providers who treat Psychopharmacologic Treatment
- View other providers who treat Psychosis
- View other providers who treat Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy for Crisis
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy Services
- View other providers who treat Relationship Issues
- View other providers who treat Relaxation Therapy
- View other providers who treat Schizoaffective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Schizophrenia
- View other providers who treat Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Separation Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Somatoform Disorders
- View other providers who treat Stress
- View other providers who treat Stress Management
- View other providers who treat Suboxone® Treatment
- View other providers who treat Substance Abuse
- View other providers who treat Substance Abuse Treatment
- View other providers who treat Suicidal Ideation
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Hu?
About Dr. David Hu, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1255407862
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp University Of Miami
- Jackson Mem Hosp University Of Miami
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu works at
Dr. Hu speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
Dr. Hu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.