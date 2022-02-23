Dr. David Hoyt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoyt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hoyt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hoyt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Hoyt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center4A North Ave Ste 202, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 420-0057
- 2 4C North Ave Ste 402, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 420-0057
-
3
Chesapeake Ear Nose & Throat5233 King Ave Ste 112, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 420-0057
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoyt?
Extremely happy with Dr. Hoyt and his staff. They are always easy to talk to and schedule visits. I received very thorough care, Dr. Hoyt took the time to explain what medical condition I was having and the best way to move forward. The staff was also very helpful in getting my insurance to approve the care I needed. 5 STARS!!
About Dr. David Hoyt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1548256423
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoyt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoyt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoyt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoyt works at
Dr. Hoyt has seen patients for Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoyt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoyt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoyt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoyt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoyt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.