Dr. David Hoyt, DO
Overview
Dr. David Hoyt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grove City, PA. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Grove City Medical Center, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Jameson and Upmc Northwest.
Dr. Hoyt works at
Locations
Fhp - Upmc Grove City - Suite 4675 N Broad Street Ext Ste 4, Grove City, PA 16127 Directions (724) 458-8754
Fhp - Upmc - Mercer400 W BUTLER ST, Mercer, PA 16137 Directions (724) 662-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Grove City Medical Center
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Upmc Jameson
- Upmc Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He's definitely a no-nonsense doctor. I really liked him. He was straight-forward. His staff is amazing too. I would recommend him because he does seem to care about people.
About Dr. David Hoyt, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1245209469
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoyt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoyt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoyt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoyt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoyt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoyt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoyt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.