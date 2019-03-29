Dr. David Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Howard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Howard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Renown Regional Medical Center1155 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 784-4474
-
2
Sierra Nevada Nephrology670 Sierra Rose Dr, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 322-4550
-
3
Northern Nevada Medical Center2375 E Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (303) 378-3361
-
4
Center for Outpatient Surgerythe343 Elm St Ste 100, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 784-4474
- 5 3280 Dauphin St Bldg B, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (775) 784-4474
-
6
Reno Oncology Consultants Ltd.6130 PLUMAS ST, Reno, NV 89519 Directions (775) 784-4474
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
Excellent. He is well trained in Addison's disease. After 38 years as an Addisonian I feel I am in good hands finally.
About Dr. David Howard, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1457557076
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Female Infertility and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Howard speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.