Dr. David Hotchkiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hotchkiss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Locations
Peace River Cardiovascular Center4161 Tamiami Trl Ste 701, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 274-4233Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hotchkiss is bright, great bedside manner and is a straight shooter.
About Dr. David Hotchkiss, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1548377435
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hotchkiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hotchkiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hotchkiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hotchkiss has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hotchkiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hotchkiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hotchkiss.
