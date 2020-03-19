Dr. David Hosack, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hosack, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Hosack, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital and UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus.
Dr. Hosack works at
Locations
Foot Health Center-Brazoria Cty107 CIRCLE WAY ST, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 297-3204
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
- UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent staff. Dr. Hosak was very helpful in explaining my options for treatment. Highly recommend.
About Dr. David Hosack, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harris County Podiatric Surgical Residency
- Ontario Community Hospital
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hosack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hosack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hosack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hosack speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.