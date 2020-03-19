See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lake Jackson, TX
Dr. David Hosack, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Hosack, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Hosack, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital and UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus.

Dr. Hosack works at Foot Health Center-Brazoria Cty in Lake Jackson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot Health Center-Brazoria Cty
    107 CIRCLE WAY ST, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 297-3204

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
  • UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hosack?

    Mar 19, 2020
    Excellent staff. Dr. Hosak was very helpful in explaining my options for treatment. Highly recommend.
    Doris — Mar 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Hosack, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Hosack, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hosack to family and friends

    Dr. Hosack's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hosack

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Hosack, DPM.

    About Dr. David Hosack, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548222318
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harris County Podiatric Surgical Residency
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ontario Community Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • TRINITY UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hosack, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hosack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hosack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hosack works at Foot Health Center-Brazoria Cty in Lake Jackson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hosack’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Hosack, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.