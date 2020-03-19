Overview

Dr. David Hosack, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital and UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus.



Dr. Hosack works at Foot Health Center-Brazoria Cty in Lake Jackson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.