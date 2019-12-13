Dr. David Horvath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horvath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Horvath, MD
Overview
Dr. David Horvath, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.
Locations
Horvath Aesthetics216 Mall Blvd Ste 101, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (215) 884-2880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had gastric bypass surgery 6 years ago and lost a lot of weight. I had excess skin that needed to be removed, but I was nervous about having surgery again. Dr. Horvath and his staff were wonderful, made the process seamless and put me at ease. I had a tummy tuck, breast lift and a thighplasty. The results are amazing, and I am very pleased that I took the plunge and had the surgery. My only regret is not seeing Dr. Horvath years ago! He did a great job and I am thrilled with the results!
About Dr. David Horvath, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baker/ Gordon/Stuzin Plastic Surgery - Aesthetic Fellowship
- Indianapolis University Medical Center - Department of Plastic Surgery Surgery
- Jefferson Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horvath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horvath accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horvath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horvath works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Horvath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horvath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horvath, there are benefits to both methods.