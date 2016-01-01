Dr. David Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Horowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Horowitz, MD is a dermatologist in Nashville, TN. Dr. Horowitz completed a residency at Cinn Med Ctr. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Horowitz is board certified in Dermatology.
Dermatology Associates of Nashville Pllc1900 Patterson St Ste 205, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-0341
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225089097
- Cinn Med Ctr
- Cinn Med Ctr
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
How was your appointment with Dr. Horowitz?
