Overview
Dr. David Horovitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Dr. Horovitz works at
Locations
Practice3941 San Dimas St Ste 103A, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 322-3225
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. David Horovitz, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1013309947
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Dr. Horovitz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria
