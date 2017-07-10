See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. David Hopp, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Hopp, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Hopp, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.

Dr. Hopp works at Steven J. Waltrip MD Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven J. Waltrip MD Inc.
    465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 750, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 275-4446
  2. 2
    Make You Perfect Inc
    120 S Spalding Dr Ste 236, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 275-4446

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Skin Lesion
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Excision of Skin Lesion
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hopp?

    Jul 10, 2017
    Delighted with facial injections and breast enhancement surgery. As always Dr. Hopp's expertise enables me to maintain my physical appearance for a demanding career.
    Helen C in Venice, CA — Jul 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Hopp, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Hopp, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hopp to family and friends

    Dr. Hopp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hopp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Hopp, MD.

    About Dr. David Hopp, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417033036
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hopp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hopp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hopp works at Steven J. Waltrip MD Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hopp’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Hopp, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.