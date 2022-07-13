Overview

Dr. David Hood, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Hood works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Largo, FL and Dunedin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.