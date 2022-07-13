Dr. David Hood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hood, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Associates1330 S FORT HARRISON AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 441-3588
Ear Nose and Throat Associates3190 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 216-0700
Bardmoor8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 170, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 397-8551
Facial Aesthetics Center1320 S Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 767-0933
Dunedin646 Virginia St Fl 3, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 450-0560
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hood listened to and fixed my issue that took a while for my PC Dr to try and figure out. It was nice he had late hours! He’s a little more on the quiet side but, that just told me he was listening to what I was saying and figuring out what the issue was while I was talking! I highly recommend Dr. Hood and will be his patient for a long time!
About Dr. David Hood, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1831303064
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Duke University
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Hood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hood has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
