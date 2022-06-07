Overview

Dr. David Holtz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Holtz works at MDVIP - Wynnewood, Pennsylvania in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Paoli, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.