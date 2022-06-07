See All Oncologists in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. David Holtz, MD

Oncology
4 (56)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Holtz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Holtz works at MDVIP - Wynnewood, Pennsylvania in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Paoli, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Line Gynecologic Oncology & Urogynecology
    100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 649-8085
  2. 2
    Main Line Gynecologic Oncology
    255 W Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 565-8940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 07, 2022
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Holtz for at least 15 years. He has always treated me with respect, answered all of my questions, and made it easy for me to tell him what was bothering me -and gave me options for treatment when possible. He-and his wonderful staff are courteous, kind , patient and understanding. They continue to walk me through all of my cancer experiences with quiet assurance and steadfast positivity. I’d definitely recommend Dr Holtz to anyone facing the challenges and questions that go along with a potentially scary and unknown cancer diagnosis. Thanks Dr. Holtz and Team!
    Kristy Jones — Jun 07, 2022
    About Dr. David Holtz, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215907084
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Holtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holtz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holtz has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Holtz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holtz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

