Dr. David Holtz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Holtz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Holtz works at
Locations
Main Line Gynecologic Oncology & Urogynecology100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 649-8085
Main Line Gynecologic Oncology255 W Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (484) 565-8940
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Holtz for at least 15 years. He has always treated me with respect, answered all of my questions, and made it easy for me to tell him what was bothering me -and gave me options for treatment when possible. He-and his wonderful staff are courteous, kind , patient and understanding. They continue to walk me through all of my cancer experiences with quiet assurance and steadfast positivity. I’d definitely recommend Dr Holtz to anyone facing the challenges and questions that go along with a potentially scary and unknown cancer diagnosis. Thanks Dr. Holtz and Team!
About Dr. David Holtz, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1215907084
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holtz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holtz works at
Dr. Holtz has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Holtz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holtz.
