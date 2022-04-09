Dr. Clyde Holstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clyde Holstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clyde Holstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.
Locations
Orange County Neurological Medical Group Inc.1211 W La Palma Ave Ste 710, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 730-0311
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clyde Holstein, MD
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1518987585
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holstein has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Holstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holstein.
