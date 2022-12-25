Dr. David Holloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Holloway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Holloway, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Holloway works at
Locations
Stress Management & Mental Health Clinics5225 N Ironwood Rd Ste 102, Milwaukee, WI 53217 Directions (262) 544-6486
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Holloway is a thoughtful doctor who has helped me immensely.
About Dr. David Holloway, MD
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holloway has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holloway accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holloway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.