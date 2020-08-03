Dr. David Hollensbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollensbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hollensbe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hollensbe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenwood, IN.
Dr. Hollensbe works at
Locations
Urology Of Indiana679 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 859-7222
Urology of Indiana100 Hospital Ln, Danville, IN 46122 Directions (317) 745-3747
Urology of Indiana LLC8040 Clearvista Pkwy, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 813-1660
Urology of Indiana LLC12188A N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 564-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
he is the best there is, hands down
About Dr. David Hollensbe, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1841204625
Education & Certifications
- Ind. U.
Dr. Hollensbe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollensbe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollensbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollensbe has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollensbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollensbe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollensbe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollensbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollensbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.