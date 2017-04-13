Overview

Dr. David Hollander, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.



Dr. Hollander works at Wildwood Healthcare Center in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.