Dr. David Hollander, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hollander, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Locations
Wildwood Healthcare Center7301 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hollander and his staff have worked with me for more than five years. He has always been professional and listened to my concerns. His office nurses are very competent and have always returned my calls in a timely manner. Dr. Hollander's has a P.A. that often will see you initially. She and Dr. Hollander confer with one another before they or the nurse returns my call. Colon issues are not like fixing a broken bone, they are complex issues and Dr. Hollander continues to help me!
About Dr. David Hollander, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollander accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollander has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollander. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollander.
