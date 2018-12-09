Dr. David Hojnacki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hojnacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hojnacki, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hojnacki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Hojnacki works at
Locations
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-7051Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Ubmd Pediatric Outpatient Center (conventus)- Great Lakes Health System1001 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 323-0510
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hojnacki is really the best neurologist in New York, maybe even the country. I was having 1-2 MS relapses a year with my other neurologists and they told me that was fine. Since I began with Dr. Hojnacki, I have not had a relapse in 5 years.
About Dr. David Hojnacki, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hojnacki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hojnacki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
