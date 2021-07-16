Overview

Dr. David Hofius, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Hubbard, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.



Dr. Hofius works at Hubbard Diagnostic Center in Hubbard, OH with other offices in Hermitage, PA, Mercer, PA and Sharon, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.