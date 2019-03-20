Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Hoffman, MD
Dr. David Hoffman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Salem Regional Medical Center.
Heart Associates1220 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 743-6344
Akron Children's at St. Elizabeth8401 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-1750
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Hoffman & staff go over everything from what been going on, even pulling blood work from my family Dr. to make sure meds are doing job and not causing problems. Explained procedures that I may want to consider. Love my Dr & Staff
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoffman speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
