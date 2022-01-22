Dr. David Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hoffman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hoffman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Locations
-
1
Tower Hematology9090 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 888-8680
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?
Very pleased with my first visit today. So refreshing to find a Dr who takes time with you and explains everything. Terrific bedside manner and very professional office. I drove from Valley to see him and so glad I did.
About Dr. David Hoffman, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1538165675
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.