Dr. David Hoffman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Hoffman works at Tower Hematology Oncology Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.