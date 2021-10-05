Overview

Dr. David Hoenig, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Hoenig works at Northwell Health Urology at the Center for Advanced Medicine in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.