Dr. David Hoenig, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hoenig, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
David Hoenig MD Inc5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 217, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 344-4100Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoenig listens to everything that you have to say. He works with you to establish a treatment plan, one that I was completely comfortable with. Dr. Hoenig is very attentive and caring. Excellent doctor.
About Dr. David Hoenig, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Technion Israel Institute of Technology
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoenig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoenig accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoenig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoenig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.