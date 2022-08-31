See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tarzana, CA
Dr. David Hoenig, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Hoenig, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Hoenig, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Hoenig works at David Hoenig M.D., Inc. in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    David Hoenig MD Inc
    5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 217, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 344-4100
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hoenig?

    Aug 31, 2022
    Dr. Hoenig listens to everything that you have to say. He works with you to establish a treatment plan, one that I was completely comfortable with. Dr. Hoenig is very attentive and caring. Excellent doctor.
    Jessica H — Aug 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Hoenig, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Hoenig, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hoenig to family and friends

    Dr. Hoenig's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hoenig

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Hoenig, MD.

    About Dr. David Hoenig, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225125529
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health And Science University
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Technion Israel Institute of Technology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hoenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoenig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoenig works at David Hoenig M.D., Inc. in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hoenig’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoenig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoenig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Hoenig, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.