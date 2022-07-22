Dr. David Hoch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hoch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hoch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Hoch works at
Locations
St. Francis Hospital the Heart Center100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 562-6646Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Connecticare
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Hoch for many years for management of SVT. Although he suggested ablation, I was reluctant. Dr. Hoch was very patient and respected my wishes to be managed with medication for as long as possible. I developed additonal arrythmia - Atrial fibrillation/flutter and became symptomatic. Therefore, I decided to follow Dr. Hoch's recommendation to have ablation with outstanding results!! I would recommend Dr. Hoch in a heart beat! Office well run, friendly and efficient staff.
About Dr. David Hoch, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1467501858
Education & Certifications
- Electrophysiology
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoch accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoch works at
Dr. Hoch has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.