Overview

Dr. David Ho, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Ho works at David S Ho MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.