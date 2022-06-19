Dr. David Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Ho, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Ho works at
Locations
David S. Ho, M.D., P.A.6560 Fannin St Ste 1554, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 796-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ho has taken care of me since my kidney transplant 4years ago. He is very professional and treats all of his patients with extraordinary knowledge and skill. I’ve recommended him often to others.
About Dr. David Ho, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1215937586
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.