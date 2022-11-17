Dr. David Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hirsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hirsch, MD is a Registered Nurse in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Locations
WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Bossier City2449 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Pierremont1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 300, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
it was fine
About Dr. David Hirsch, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1841580776
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Tulane University Hospital
- Tulane University Hospital
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsch works at
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.