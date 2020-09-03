See All General Dentists in Kailua-Kona, HI
Dr. David Hiranaka, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Hiranaka, MD

Dentistry
5 (1019)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Hiranaka, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kailua-Kona, HI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital and North Hawaii Community Hospital.

Dr. Hiranaka works at David K. Hiranaka, MD, DMD, INC in Kailua-Kona, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    David K. Hiranaka, MD, DMD, INC
    Hillside 76-6225 Plz Hwy Ste A-102, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 201-7657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kona Community Hospital
  • North Hawaii Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Anesthesia
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Anesthesia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1019 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1019)
    5 Star
    (881)
    4 Star
    (94)
    3 Star
    (23)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hiranaka?

    Sep 03, 2020
    Dr Hiranaka and team were wonderful I was in and out with no problems they took good care of me - recommend to all
    — Sep 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Hiranaka, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Hiranaka, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hiranaka to family and friends

    Dr. Hiranaka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hiranaka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Hiranaka, MD.

    About Dr. David Hiranaka, MD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437198199
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mass Gen Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hiranaka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiranaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hiranaka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hiranaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hiranaka works at David K. Hiranaka, MD, DMD, INC in Kailua-Kona, HI. View the full address on Dr. Hiranaka’s profile.

    1019 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiranaka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiranaka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiranaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiranaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Hiranaka, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.