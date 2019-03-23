Overview

Dr. David Hipp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hipp works at Pinehurst Medical Clinic Inc in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Southern Pines, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.