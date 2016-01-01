Dr. David Hinton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hinton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Hinton, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Tuscaloosa Office809 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 759-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Hinton, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1215955786
Education & Certifications
- University AL Hosps
- University AL Hosps
- University AL Hosps
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinton has seen patients for Anemia, Thalassemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinton.
