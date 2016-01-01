Overview

Dr. David Hinton, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hinton works at DCH Regional Med Center Emrgncy in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thalassemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.