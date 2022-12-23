Overview

Dr. David Hiltzik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Hiltzik works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Head and Neck Surgery at Seaview Avenue in Staten Island, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

