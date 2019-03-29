Dr. David Hilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hilton, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hilton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Hilton works at
Locations
-
1
David L. Hilton MD2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 306, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 688-6571
-
2
Willis Knighton South Hosp2510 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 212-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hilton?
He is wonderful. Very caring and always makes me feel better
About Dr. David Hilton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1982622031
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hilton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hilton works at
Dr. Hilton has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.