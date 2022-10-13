Overview

Dr. David Hillsgrove, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hillsgrove works at Northshore Orthpdc&Sprts Mdcn in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC, Concord, NC and Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.