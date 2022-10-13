Dr. David Hillsgrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hillsgrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hillsgrove, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hillsgrove, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Locations
OrthoCarolina124 WELTON WAY, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 658-1050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthocarolina2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2225
OrthoCarolina - Concord354 Copperfield Blvd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 786-5122
Orthocarolina PA10315 Hamptons Park Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 323-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hillgrove actually listened to my son and his concern about being pulled from sports. Dr Hillgrove didn't just dismiss my sons concerns, or make him feel like it's just a game & not a big deal. Getting a same day appointment was a huge relief for my son and myself.
About Dr. David Hillsgrove, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1184616435
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hillsgrove has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hillsgrove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hillsgrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hillsgrove has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hillsgrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Hillsgrove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hillsgrove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hillsgrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hillsgrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.