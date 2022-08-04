Dr. David Hiller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hiller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hiller, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Clemmons, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Hiller works at
Locations
Novant Health Colon & Rectal Clinic - Clemmons7210 Village Medical Cir Ste 310, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 571-7574
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hiller performed APR surgery on my spouse. I am thankful he now has the opportunity to live cancer free after being diagnosed with stage 3c. I was there for all my husband’s appointments. In our experience, the Doctor and Novant Health team were excellent. Thorough during exams, answered questions or concerns, good follow up care, and check-in calls.
About Dr. David Hiller, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1548550544
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hiller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hiller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hiller has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hiller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.