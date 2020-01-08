Dr. David Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hill, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Hill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Consulting Ophthalmologists PC499 Farmington Ave Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 678-0202
-
2
Glastonbury Office295 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 678-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
The best experience at an ophthalmology office in a long time. One technician performs many exams and tests before you are brought to Dr. Hill’s exam room. Olivia was professional and thorough. It was a very disciplined experience. Dr. Hill’s exam was the same way. He performed some tests I have not experienced at my other doctor’s office. His recommendation re cataract surgery was calm. He did not try to convince me to undergo it as has been done before. The entire appointment did take about 2 hours but it is taken up with your technician and the doctor and time for the drops to dilate. It is an expected wait time and no different in any other practice. I’m relieved that I decided to change doctors and come to Dt. Hill.
About Dr. David Hill, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1346298825
Education & Certifications
- Mass EE Infirm
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University
- Miami University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.