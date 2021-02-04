Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Psychiatry210 N 7th St Ste 200, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Hill for a couple of years and used to work in the mental health field for the same company. He experienced enough to know what specific questions to ask to assess the current situation and make treatment protocols. He is a decent person and explains possible side effects to different medications and adjustments. Explains what to do and not do with certain medications. Excellent in helping me with my depression and anxiety and without him I would probably not have made it through some of the toughest times.
About Dr. David Hill, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1073518114
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
