Dr. David Hildreth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hildreth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.
Locations
MEMORIAL HERMANN SURGICAL HOSPITALaFIRST COLONY16906 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 243-1000
Partners in Practice Inc.1517 Thompson Rd Ste 1100, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 344-1715
Richmond Bone & Joint Clinic21222 KINGSLAND BLVD, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 344-1715
Memorial Hermann Medical Group--rbj--sugar Land15035 Southwest Fwy # 1, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 344-1715
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Put me at ease as soon as I walked in. Listened to my concerns before trying to make a diagnosis like some other doctors I’ve visited.
About Dr. David Hildreth, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740210319
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville School of Med. Microsurgery Fellowship
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- David Lipscomb University, Nashville Tn.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hildreth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hildreth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hildreth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hildreth has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hildreth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hildreth speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hildreth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hildreth.
