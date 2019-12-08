Overview

Dr. David Hicks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.



Dr. Hicks works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.