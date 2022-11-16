See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. David Hickling, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Hickling, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    36385 Harper Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 684-1900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Hickling, DO

    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    • English
    • 1245645282
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hickling, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hickling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hickling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

